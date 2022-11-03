Registration for the course on clinical management of influenza ends this Friday (24) — CMIO(Brazil)

Health professionals who work in the entire care network have until this Friday (24) to register for the course “Updating the Clinical Management of Influenza”. There are 50 thousand vacancies in the distance learning format. The training aims to update technical and higher-level professionals to reinforce the proper management of influenza, who prescribe the use of antiviral medication and special attention to cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

The qualification offered by the Ministry of Health through the Department of Work Management and Health Education, in partnership with the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), is in its 12th offer. Among the topics under debate are the difference in the clinical manifestations of influenza and the common cold; the clinical signs for suspected influenza in a patient according to the different life cycles; and risk factors and conditions for unfavorable evolution of influenza.

Get to know some of the thematic lines of the course:

Differentiate clinical manifestations of influenza from those seen in the common cold;

Identify the clinical signs for suspected influenza in a patient according to the different life cycles, especially in risk groups, pregnant women, the elderly, children under 2 years of age;

Identify risk factors and conditions for unfavorable evolution of influenza;

Describe the therapy and clinical follow-up proposed by the clinical protocol of the Ministry of Health for patients with flu-like syndrome (GS), with or without risk factors or conditions, and for patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS);

Indicate the situations in which the notification of a suspected case of influenza is mandatory;

Point out the personal protective equipment necessary for the care of a patient with GS;

To determine the period of time when a patient with GS is away from their usual activities, observing the period of greatest transmissibility of the disease;

Identify signs of worsening and indications for admission to intensive care in patients with suspected influenza;

Point out the indications for collecting material and performing tests to identify the etiologic agent in a patient with suspected influenza;

Select the appropriate antibiotic for combination in a patient with severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

Paulo Martial

Ministry of Health