Ministry of Health allocates resources for disease surveillance and prevention actions — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health has enabled states and municipalities to receive resources related to the Financial Incentive for the Cost of Surveillance, Prevention and Control of STIs, HIV/AIDS and Viral Hepatitis. The authorization of states and municipalities was formalized through ordinances published in the Official Gazette (DOU). In all, there are about R$ 20 million in resources.

The resources are distributed in the states according to an agreement carried out in the respective Bipartite Intermanager Commission – CIB, with direct transfer from the National Health Fund to the State and Municipal Health Funds, on a regular and automatic basis, in monthly installments.

The states and municipalities qualified to receive the resources will receive the new values ​​​​in accordance with the provisions of the authorization ordinances.

Ministry of Health