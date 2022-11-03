Ministry of Health allocates resources for disease surveillance and prevention actions — CMIO(Brazil)
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
The Ministry of Health has enabled states and municipalities to receive resources related to the Financial Incentive for the Cost of Surveillance, Prevention and Control of STIs, HIV/AIDS and Viral Hepatitis. The authorization of states and municipalities was formalized through ordinances published in the Official Gazette (DOU). In all, there are about R$ 20 million in resources.
The resources are distributed in the states according to an agreement carried out in the respective Bipartite Intermanager Commission – CIB, with direct transfer from the National Health Fund to the State and Municipal Health Funds, on a regular and automatic basis, in monthly installments.
The states and municipalities qualified to receive the resources will receive the new values in accordance with the provisions of the authorization ordinances.
Ministry of Health
Official content – Fact Check – Verified
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report