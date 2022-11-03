Ministry of Health launches publication on epidemiological, clinical and environmental aspects of spotted fever — CMIO(Brazil)

To expand current institutional recommendations and provide guidelines for states and municipalities to carry out surveillance, prevention and control of spotted fever in Brazil, the Ministry of Health launched the publication “Spotted Fever – Epidemiological, clinical and environmental aspects”. The release of the publication took place this Friday (24) during a webinar on the subject, held by the General Coordination of Surveillance of Zoonoses and Vector Transmission Diseases of the Secretary of Health Surveillance.

The publication is the result of a collective effort by collaborators of the spotted fever surveillance network and renowned research institutions, which have dedicated themselves to this study. In recent years, significant advances have been made in understanding the epidemiological aspects of the disease.

Rocky Mountain spotted fever

20 years ago, spotted fever was included in the compulsory notification list in Brazil, that is, the disease must be communicated to public health authorities. Due to the date, the Ministry of Health also released an Epidemiological Bulletin, with the aim of describing the profile of the disease and presenting historical milestones since its discovery in the country to the present day.

According to the document, from 2007 to 2021, 36,497 cases of spotted fever were reported in Brazil, of which 7% were confirmed, an average of 170 per year in this period. Of the 2,545 confirmed cases, 2,538 reported situations related to risk exposure and, of these, 68.5% attended a forest environment.

To improve the chance of suspicion of the disease and the possibility of treatment, the Ministry of Health prepares a series of actions, including webinars, training and guidance materials to sensitize health professionals about spotted fever.

