Public Hearing to discuss technical publication for abortion cases — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health will hold, next Tuesday (28), a Public Hearing on the publication “Technical Attention for Prevention, Assessment and Conduct in Abortion Cases”.

The purpose of the publication is to support managers, professionals and health services in approaching abortion cases, offering humanized care, qualified and effective care for women.

The Public Hearing takes place through the Secretariat of Primary Health Care, to promote debate, listen to civil society and others interested in the topic to contribute to the improvement of the manual.

The broadcast will be through the Ministry of Health channel on Youtube. The e-mail audiencia.saps@saude.gov.br can be used to send questions, which will be answered according to the availability of the audience table during the meeting, from 8 am to 3 pm.

Service

Public Hearing to discuss the publication of the manual “Technical Attention for Prevention, Assessment and Conduct in Abortion Cases”

Date: June 28 (Tuesday)
Hours: 8 am to 3 pm
Location: Emílio Ribas Auditorium – Ministry of Health – Brasília/DF
Popular participation: audiencia.saps@saude.gov.br

Ministry of Health



