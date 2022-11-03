Twenty years of the National Policy to Combat Viral Hepatitis is the topic of a seminar — CMIO(Brazil)

With the objective of evaluating the trajectory and the advances of the 20 years of the Brazilian policy of fighting viral hepatitis, the Ministry of Health holds, between June 29th and 30th, a seminar to discuss the topic. Together with various actors and instances of the Unified Health System (SUS), the meeting will carry out a reassessment of strategies for the elimination of hepatitis by 2030.

The seminar’s target audience is the managers of viral hepatitis programs, the Brazilian Hepatology, Infectious Diseases, Nephrology and Family and Community Medicine Societies, as well as others interested in the subject.

Among the topics of the debates are issues such as strategies for coping with viral hepatitis and sharing the care of the disease, expanding access to achieve the elimination of the disease and the recent panorama about viral hepatitis in Brazil and in the world.

The event will start at 9 am, with online transmission through the website webinar.aids.gov.br and takes place through the Department of Chronic Conditions and Sexually Transmitted Infections of the Secretary of Health Surveillance.

Representatives of the Ministry of Health, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), National Council of Health Secretaries (CONASS), National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (CONASEMS), representatives of the National Health Council (CNS) and social movements.

