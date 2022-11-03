This Tuesday (28) the deadline for registering for the SOS de Ponta program — CMIO(Brazil)

Interested in joining the public notice of Axis 1 of the Strategic Action SOS de Ponta have until this Tuesday (28) to register. The objective of the program is to select professionals working in the Unified Health System (SUS) for qualification in urgent and emergency situations in the North region of Brazil.

There are 1,514 vacancies available in the seven states, as shown in the table below:

So far, the action already has 1,531 subscribers: 849 for training in Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support; 466 for Pediatric Advanced Life Support and 216 for Basic Life Support. Subsequently, 1,314 more vacancies will be made available, totaling 2,894 opportunities for the North region of the country.

Who can participate?

Nursing, physiotherapy or medicine professionals, with active registration in the respective professional council;

Who are engaged in assistance in a non-profit public or private institution, which serves the SUS;

And who are registered in the National Registry of Health Establishments (CNES).

Altogether, the Ministry of Health, through the Department of Labor Management and Health Education, intends to train 10,500 professionals to work in urgent and emergency situations throughout Brazil.

Click here to access the edital.

Ministry of Health