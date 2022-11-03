Ministry of Health celebrates 10 years of the Brazilian Network of Tuberculosis Committees — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health is holding, this Thursday (30), the “10-year Assembly of the Brazilian Network of Tuberculosis Committees”, whose objective is to highlight the work of the collective and encourage Brazilian states to formalize and institute their respective state committees. . The event will be from 9 am to 17 pm and will be broadcast online.

The Brazilian Network is made up of activists from organized civil society, SUS workers and managers. Created from the continuity of a project financed by the Global Fund, between 2007 and 2012, in partnership with the General Coordination of Surveillance of Respiratory Transmission Diseases of Chronic Conditions, the Network works to end the disease in Brazil.

The ceremony that celebrates the first decade of the Brazilian Network will feature tributes to the people who made the creation of the collective and its supporters possible. Members and partners, in addition to health and social care professionals, managers, researchers and society in general are invited to participate through the website webinar.aids.gov.br.

Check out the full event schedule:

Assembly of 10 years of the Brazilian Network of Tuberculosis Committees

Thursday, June 30th

From 9 am to 5 pm

9:00 am – Opening table: Presentation of the website and publication of the Brazilian Network of Committees

11 am – Lecture 1: “Tuberculosis in the new scenario of the Covid-19 pandemic”

11:30 am – Lecture 2: “The participation of the Brazilian Network of TB Committees in the operationalization of the Joint IO between SUS and SUAS”

12:00 to 12:30 – Debate

2 pm – Lecture 3: “Social determinants and the economic impact for people with tuberculosis”

14:30 – Ceremony of 10 years Brazilian Network of Committees

15:00 – Tribute to those who support the maintenance of the Network

15:30 – Tribute to those who made the creation of the Network possible

16:30 – Tribute to the members – posthumous