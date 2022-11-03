Ministry of Health delivers the structure of the first Municipal Maternity Hospital in Aracaju — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health delivered, this Saturday (25), the structure of the first Municipal Maternity Hospital in Aracaju (SE). The Federal Government’s investment in this work is R$ 14.9 million, in addition to another R$ 4.1 million that has already been authorized for the purchase of equipment and materials necessary for the operation of the unit. The maternity ward is the first in the municipal network of the state capital and will have a capacity for 500 births per month.

The delivery of the structure had the participation of Minister Marcelo Queiroga, who inspected the entire result of the work alongside municipal authorities. “The work shows our commitment to mothers and children. We want to strengthen Primary Health Care, putting obstetricians and pediatricians to take care, for example, of high-risk pregnancies. It is not possible for mothers to still die from hemorrhages or infections. modify unfavorable public health indicators”.

“The offer of this maternity hospital is a priority of ours. As an obstetrician, I noticed that here there is everything a first-level maternity hospital needs”, added the secretary of Primary Health Care, Raphael Câmara.

The unit delivered today is located in a planned neighborhood, a strategy to avoid large displacements by the population. The Maternity will provide care and assistance to the maternal-infant network, enabling pregnant women and babies to receive an even more humanized reception, as recommended by the Unified Health System (SUS).

Maternity will have the following structure:

service and observation rooms;

stabilization room;

51 obstetric beds;

intermediate care rooms for pregnant women;

10 neonatal intensive care beds;

10 neonatal intermediate care beds;

5 neonatal intermediate care beds with kangaroo method;

2 obstetric center rooms for surgeries;

8 rooms for normal births;

milk bank;

blood bank;

registry;

social service;

nutrition, dietetics and lactary unit;

central hospital pharmacy.

Fran Martins and Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health