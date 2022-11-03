More than 400 Primary Care professionals are trained by the Ministry of Health in Londrina — CMIO(Brazil)

The service qualification agenda in Primary Health Care (PHC) brought together more than 400 professionals in Londrina, Paraná, last Thursday (23). The PHC Performance Qualification Seminar, held by the Ministry of Health, aims to support the management of Brazilian municipalities in improving the Previne Brasil program indicators and obtaining more resources.

The state, which in 2019 received BRL 856 million for investment in the care of the population in the Basic Health Units, after the program received more than a billion in resources. The number of user registrations increased from almost 7 million to approximately 10 million in 2022. Londrina alone increased from 110 thousand registrations to 343 thousand in the same period.

During the event, the secretary of Primary Health Care, Raphael Câmara, praised the state’s progress and highlighted the importance of the current PHC funding model. “The program encourages managers to meet goals to receive more resources. In Brazil, we increased capitation from 80 million to over 160 million. Those who perform well based on the established indicators receive more resources to serve the population. This causes a ‘race for good’ throughout Brazil,” he said.

Also present at the event, the president of the Council of Municipal Health Departments of Paraná (Cosems-PR), Ivoliciano Leonarchik, spoke about the commitment to ministerial and state policies. “Previne comes with a mentality of justice among those who will have to fulfill their role within the APS and, as a representative of the 399 municipalities in Paraná, which live countless realities, we will encourage new managers to fulfill this role”, he said.

Leading indicators in Paraná

Considering the teams valid for the performance component in the first four months of 2022, the state of Paraná is highlighted in the indicator that promotes at least six prenatal consultations carried out in pregnant women from the 1st to the 12th week of pregnancy. This makes the state of Paraná reach the first place in the Brazilian ranking.

Paraná also stands out in the indicator of the proportion of children aged one year vaccinated in PHC against Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hepatitis B, infections caused by haemophilus influenza and type b and inactivated poliomyelitis.

Agenda in the South

The Primary Health Care team also visited, on Thursday (23), the State University of Londrina (UEL). On the occasion, Raphael Câmara spoke with 5th year medical students about the structure of the Unified Health System.

On Friday (24), the secretary traveled to Porto Alegre to visit the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul and the headquarters of TelessaúdeRS.

Raphael Câmara was also part of the opening table for the inauguration of the Basic Health Unit of the Forensic Psychiatric Institute (IPF), where he announced the ordinance approving two more teams of the National Policy for Comprehensive Health Care for Persons Deprived of Liberty in the Prison (PNAISP), to be published soon.

Ministry of Health