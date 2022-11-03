Saúde answers the most common questions about the disease that affects 12.3 million Brazilians — Português (Brasil)

Approximately 12.3 million people live with diabetes in Brazil. Based on this data, the Ministry of Health answers the most common questions regarding the disease. According to the folder, the adoption of a healthy life and the regular practice of physical activities are the main measures that prevent and control diabetes mellitus.

Who answers the questions are the doctor in endocrinology, doctor at the Hospital das Clínicas of the University of São Paulo (USP) and coordinator of the Department of Public Health of the Brazilian Society of Diabetes, Karla Melo, and specialists from the Secretariat of Primary Health Care (SAPS). ) of the Ministry of Health.

What is diabetes?

It is a metabolic and multifactorial syndrome that causes the body to develop defects in the action or secretion of insulin. It is characterized by chronic hyperglycemia, which is the increase in blood sugar levels and develops through genetic, biological and environmental factors. It can be classified as type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

What is the difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes?

In type 1 diabetes, the body loses its ability to metabolize glucose (sugar). The diagnosis is early and usually affects children and adolescents. In addition, the hereditary factor, which is when there is a family history, can also contribute.

Type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, is characterized by insulin resistance, presents gradually and is more common in adults with inappropriate habits that result in overweight, dyslipidemia (blood fats) and hypertension. This type of diabetes is not common in children.

What are the symptoms of type 1 diabetes?

The most common symptoms of this type of diabetes are:

increased hunger

constant thirst

need to urinate several times

weakness

fatigue

unexplained weight loss

nausea

vomit

What are the symptoms of type 2 diabetes?

In type 2 diabetes, the manifestations can include: frequent hunger, constant thirst, and the urge to urinate several times. In more advanced cases, with complications, there may be tingling in the feet and hands, frequent infections in the bladder, kidneys, skin infections, wounds that take time to heal and blurred vision.

What are the risk factors for diabetes?

In addition to genetic factors and the absence of healthy habits, there are other risk factors that can contribute to the development of diabetes.

High pressure

High cholesterol or changes in blood triglycerides

Overweight, especially if fat is concentrated around the waist

Parents, siblings or first-degree relatives with diabetes

chronic kidney diseases

History of cardiovascular diseases

smoking

Woman who gave birth to a child weighing more than 4kg

Gestational diabetes

Polycystic ovary syndrome;

Diagnosis of psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, depression, bipolar disorder

Sleep apnea

Use of drugs of the glucocorticoid class

What is the difference between prediabetes and diabetes?

Pre-diabetes is the stage that precedes type 2 diabetes. The difference between them is blood glucose. The normal fasting blood glucose level is 70 mg/dl to 100 mg/l. With fasting blood glucose levels between 100 and 125 mg/dl, this person is classified as pre-diabetic, that is, their blood glucose levels are above normal, but still below the DM diagnostic values. Levels above 126 mg/dl characterize a diagnosis of diabetes.

How is diabetes diagnosed?

Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can be diagnosed through blood tests.

What are the complications of diabetes?

The patient with diabetes needs to control the disease to avoid complications in other organs, such as the brain, causing stroke; eyes (diabetic retinopathy), causing blindness; heart, causing heart attack; kidneys (diabetic nephropathy), causing chronic kidney disease; nerves (diabetic neuropathy), causing decreased sensation in the feet and ears causing hearing loss.

Is diabetes curable?

Not. But it is possible to control the disease, both in type 1 and type 2, and the person will need permanent treatment to maintain adequate blood sugar levels.

What are the ways to prevent?

Healthy living is the answer. The best way to prevent diabetes and several other diseases is to practice healthy habits, such as eating vegetables and at least three servings of fruits daily. Reduce the consumption of salt, sugar and fat, stop smoking, exercise regularly (at least 30 minutes every day) and keep your weight under control.

Is there treatment in the SUS?

Yes, there is treatment in the Unified Health System (SUS). Through the basic health units (UBS) screening and early identification are carried out; multiprofessional medical consultation; home care; foot assessment and care; health education actions; prevention and management of chronic complications of diabetes; health academy, welcoming spontaneous demand in cases of DM decompensation (hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia) and Oral Health actions.

In addition, the SUS provides integrative and complementary health practices (PICS) that can be offered additionally. For patients with conditions that require special monitoring, they can be referred to Specialized Care and, later, they must have continued care at the UBSs.

People with diabetes have access to medications provided for their treatment, which include insulin and oral antidiabetic drugs. It is important to emphasize that the distribution flow and selection of these medicines is the responsibility of the municipalities, within the scope of PHC and other points of the health network.

Oral antidiabetics can be purchased at UBS, municipal pharmacies, popular pharmacies or via a specialized pharmaceutical assistance component, depending on the drug. Currently, Metformin Hydrochloride, Glibenclamide, Gliclazide and Dapagliflozin are offered.

Evely Leão

Ministry of Health