Participate in the Public Hearing that will discuss technical publication for abortion cases this Tuesday (28) — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health promotes this Tuesday (28) the Public Hearing on the publication “Technical Attention for Prevention, Assessment and Conduct in Abortion Cases”. The e-mail audiencia.saps@saude.gov.br will be available during the hearing, from 8 am to 3 pm, for sending questions on the subject. The broadcast will be through the Ministry of Health channel on Youtube.

The purpose of the publication is to support managers, professionals and health services in approaching abortion cases, offering humanized care, qualified and effective care for women.

The Public Hearing takes place through the Secretariat of Primary Health Care, to promote debate, listen to civil society and others interested in the topic to contribute to the improvement of the manual.

Service

Public Hearing to discuss the publication of the manual “Technical Attention for Prevention, Assessment and Conduct in Abortion Cases”

Date: June 28 (Tuesday)

Hours: 8 am to 3 pm

Location: Emílio Ribas Auditorium – Ministry of Health – Brasília/DF

Popular participation: audiencia.saps@saude.gov.br

Invited by the Secretariat of Primary Health Care (SAPS) are:

Osmar Ribeiro Colas – Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations

Allan Cotrin do Nascimento and Gieselle Crosara Lettieri – Federal Council of Medicine

National Academy of Medicine

Lia Zanotta Machado – Brazilian Society for the Advancement of Science

José Paulo P. Júnior – Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz)

Pearl Byington Hospital

Fernando Magalhães Maternity

Lenise Garcia – teacher and pharmacist

Luciana Lopes – doctor

Ivone Abolnik – Federal Council of Nursing

Valerie Huber – US Institute for Women’s Health

Margareth Martins Portella – Counselor of Cremerj

Ubatan Loureiro Júnior – doctor

Angela Gandra – National Secretary for the Family of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights

Rui Nunes – professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Porto

Alessandra Santos de Almeida – Federal Council of Psychology

Brazilian Society of Pediatrics

National Council of Justice – CNJ

Ana Muñoz dos Reis – National Secretary of Policies for Women of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights

Adriana Rosa dos Santos – National Council for Women’s Rights – CNDM

House Human Rights Commission

Human Rights Commission and Participatory Legislation of the Senate

House Committee on Women’s Rights

Chris Tonietto – deputy of the Joint Parliamentary Front Against Abortion and in Defense of Life

Eduardo Girao – Senator

Bia Kicis – federal deputy

Janaina Paschoal – state deputy for São Paulo

Daniela Corrêa Jacques Brauner – Public Defender’s Office of the Union and coordinator of the Women’s Working Group

Antônio Augusto Brandão de Aras – National Council of the Public Ministry

Ives Grandra Filho – Minister of the Superior Labor Court

Danilo de Almeida Martins – public defender

Joana Ribeiro – titular judge of the district of Tijucas

Nálida Coelho Monte – National Council of Defenders and Public Defenders General

Ministry of Health