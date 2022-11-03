Participate in the Public Hearing that will discuss technical publication for abortion cases this Tuesday (28) — CMIO(Brazil)
The Ministry of Health promotes this Tuesday (28) the Public Hearing on the publication “Technical Attention for Prevention, Assessment and Conduct in Abortion Cases”. The e-mail audiencia.saps@saude.gov.br will be available during the hearing, from 8 am to 3 pm, for sending questions on the subject. The broadcast will be through the Ministry of Health channel on Youtube.
The purpose of the publication is to support managers, professionals and health services in approaching abortion cases, offering humanized care, qualified and effective care for women.
The Public Hearing takes place through the Secretariat of Primary Health Care, to promote debate, listen to civil society and others interested in the topic to contribute to the improvement of the manual.
Service
Public Hearing to discuss the publication of the manual “Technical Attention for Prevention, Assessment and Conduct in Abortion Cases”
Date: June 28 (Tuesday)
Hours: 8 am to 3 pm
Location: Emílio Ribas Auditorium – Ministry of Health – Brasília/DF
Popular participation: audiencia.saps@saude.gov.br
Invited by the Secretariat of Primary Health Care (SAPS) are:
Osmar Ribeiro Colas – Brazilian Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics Associations
Allan Cotrin do Nascimento and Gieselle Crosara Lettieri – Federal Council of Medicine
National Academy of Medicine
Lia Zanotta Machado – Brazilian Society for the Advancement of Science
José Paulo P. Júnior – Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz)
Pearl Byington Hospital
Fernando Magalhães Maternity
Lenise Garcia – teacher and pharmacist
Luciana Lopes – doctor
Ivone Abolnik – Federal Council of Nursing
Valerie Huber – US Institute for Women’s Health
Margareth Martins Portella – Counselor of Cremerj
Ubatan Loureiro Júnior – doctor
Angela Gandra – National Secretary for the Family of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights
Rui Nunes – professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Porto
Alessandra Santos de Almeida – Federal Council of Psychology
Brazilian Society of Pediatrics
National Council of Justice – CNJ
Ana Muñoz dos Reis – National Secretary of Policies for Women of the Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights
Adriana Rosa dos Santos – National Council for Women’s Rights – CNDM
House Human Rights Commission
Human Rights Commission and Participatory Legislation of the Senate
House Committee on Women’s Rights
Chris Tonietto – deputy of the Joint Parliamentary Front Against Abortion and in Defense of Life
Eduardo Girao – Senator
Bia Kicis – federal deputy
Janaina Paschoal – state deputy for São Paulo
Daniela Corrêa Jacques Brauner – Public Defender’s Office of the Union and coordinator of the Women’s Working Group
Antônio Augusto Brandão de Aras – National Council of the Public Ministry
Ives Grandra Filho – Minister of the Superior Labor Court
Danilo de Almeida Martins – public defender
Joana Ribeiro – titular judge of the district of Tijucas
Nálida Coelho Monte – National Council of Defenders and Public Defenders General
Ministry of Health
Official content – Fact Check – Verified
