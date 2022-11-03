Ministry of Health delivers 17 new SAMU 192 ambulances in Tocantins (TO) for fleet renewal — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health delivered, this Monday (27), 17 ambulances to the state of Tocantins for fleet renewal. Of this total, five vehicles will be for the capital Palmas and 12 for six municipalities in the state – Araguaína, Gurupi, Lajeado, Miranorte, Paraíso do Tocantins and Porto Nacional de Tocantins. In all, the investment in this action is R$ 4.6 million.

The Secretary of Specialized Health Care (SAES), Maíra Botelho, highlighted that the Ministry of Health has invested all efforts to strengthen and qualify the Urgency and Emergency Network (RUE).

“It is with immense satisfaction and representing the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, that we are delivering 17 ambulances from SAMU today. Units that were acquired with programming resources from the Ministry of Health. Our objective is to offer more and more quality assistance and in the shortest response time”, emphasized the secretary during the vehicle delivery event.

In 2022, in all, 607 ambulances will be delivered by the Federal Government for fleet renewal in several states, with an investment of more than BRL 172 million. The next donations will be in Rondônia, which will receive 19 vehicles, and the Federal District, which will have 21 new vehicles. The coverage of the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU 192) today is 85.9% of the Brazilian territory.

Between 2019 and 2022, 1,709 SAMU 192 ambulances were delivered in all states and the Federal District.

SAMU 192

The objective of SAMU 192, which operates 24 hours a day, is to reach the victim early after an emergency or emergency situation that can lead to suffering, sequelae or even death has occurred. There are emergencies of a clinical, surgical, traumatic, obstetric, pediatric, psychiatric nature, among others.

The SAMU is activated through a free call to the Emergency Regulation Center, on the number 192. After the service, teams formed by doctors, nurses, nursing assistants and rescuers are assigned to provide care.

Ministry of Health