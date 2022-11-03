entities, specialists and society discuss technical manual for abortion cases — CMIO(Brazil)

In a debate between entities interested in the topic, institutions, specialists and society, representatives of the Ministry of Health heard contributions to the publication “Technical Attention for Prevention, Assessment and Conduct in Abortion Cases”. The Public Hearing took place this Tuesday (28) at the Pasta headquarters in Brasília (DF).

About 30 people were invited by the Secretariat of Primary Health Care (SAPS), including jurists, doctors, teachers and parliamentarians. The list considered the different positions of the guests on the subject to ensure a balanced and plural debate. Participants who asked to speak during the hearing and were not on the initial guest list also had space.

The Secretary of Primary Care, Raphael Câmara, presided over the Hearing. “The Ministry of Health wants to reduce maternal mortality and it really needs to focus on what kills women. With that, we’re also going to focus on women who die from abortion. It’s mortality from hemorrhage, from infection, from hypertension. reduce it all,” he said.

The director of the Department of Strategic Programmatic Actions of the Secretariat of Primary Health Care, Lana de Lourdes, opened the event and presented the guidelines and guidelines proposed in the initial version of the manual. “Humanized care means promoting reception, information, guidance and emotional support in the service”, she reinforced.

The purpose of the publication is to support managers, professionals and health services in approaching abortion cases, offering humanized care, qualified and effective care for women.

According to the Secretary of Management of Work and Education in Health (SGTES), Hélio Angotti Neto, the publication “values ​​bioethical principles, dignified and respectful treatment, listening, recognition and acceptance of differences, respect for the right to decide of women and men, as well as access and resoluteness of care”.

The Hearing was broadcast on the Ministry of Health‘s YouTube channel, and the population participated by sending questions to an email provided during the debate.

“We will take these suggestions, analyze them and we will certainly improve the manual. In all, we received more than 3,000 contributions and all of them will be evaluated, discussed and we will add whatever is necessary”, stated secretary Raphael Câmara.

Find out more details and the guest list here.

Ministry of Health