Ministry of Health signs ordinances that increase remuneration of community health and endemic agents — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health signed, this Thursday (30), two ordinances that make official the increase in the remuneration of community health and endemic agents. Altogether, it is estimated that more than 280,000 professionals throughout Brazil will benefit. For this action, R$ 2.2 billion was released in additional credit.

The Federal Government’s regulations comply with the provisions of Constitutional Amendment No. 120, of May 5, 2022. According to the text, the federal incentive for funding these professionals must not be less than two minimum wages.

These professionals are fundamental for the actions and public policies of the Unified Health System (SUS) throughout the country. Community health agents (CHA) are essential for the integration between Primary Care health services and the community, and must be linked to the Basic Health Units (UBS) and accredited by the Ministry of Health. With this change, the remuneration per agent is now R$ 2,424.00.

The agents to combat endemic diseases (ACE) work to prevent diseases such as dengue, zika, chikungunya, rabies, yellow fever and leishmaniasis in the community. They are responsible for guiding the population about the main symptoms, helping to control suspected cases in each region, vaccinating dogs and cats against rabies.

According to the minister, Marcelo Queiroga, community health and endemic agents are the eyes and ears of the Unified Health System (SUS) in the home of Brazilians. “We face the biggest health emergency ever seen in the world and these professionals have played a key role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

For the president of the National Federation of Community Health Agents and Endemic Diseases (Fenasce), Luis Claudio, this moment is historic, because an eleven-year struggle today is consecrated with this readjustment. “These professionals go to great lengths to bring the SUS to the population, especially the vulnerable”, he says.

Valuing these professionals is one of the priorities of the Federal Government. In addition to remuneration, the Ministry of Health also invests in the training of these professionals. The Health with Agent program will train more than 200,000 agents throughout Brazil with technical training, to qualify the work they provide for the SUS. The investment is over R$ 388 million.

