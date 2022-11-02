Brazilian Natural Medicine

Caries is one of the most prevalent chronic non-communicable diseases in the world — CMIO(Brazil)

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report







Caries is the disintegration of the tooth, caused by inadequate hygiene, associated with the marked intake of sugary and ultra-processed foods. It can also be caused by complications from other diseases or medications that decrease the amount of saliva in the mouth, such as diabetes and hypertension.

Caries lesions occur when microorganisms present in the mouth produce acids from the consumption of food leftovers, mainly sugars. Hydration improves salivation in the mouth. This associated with good oral hygiene are essential factors for caries control.

In addition to brushing with fluoride paste after meals, it is essential to sleep with a clean mouth. Sleep is the time when the mouth is longer at the mercy of microorganisms, as there is a decrease in the flow of saliva.

Treatment

The dentist is the professional who will be able to recommend the best treatments and perform the correct procedures to remove the decayed part of the tooth. Normally, the process for removing caries depends on the extent of the disease in that tooth.

Nathan Victor
Ministry of Health



Official content – Fact Check – Verified

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Ministry of Health launches National Response Plan for the detection and outbreak of poliomyelitis in Brazil — Português (Brasil)

18 mins ago

Ministry of Health strengthens care for men’s health — Português (Brazil)

25 mins ago

Early diagnosis of breast cancer saved Patrícia’s life — Português (Brasil)

1 day ago

Women’s health care should be from October to October — CMIO(Brazil)

1 day ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.