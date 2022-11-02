Caries is one of the most prevalent chronic non-communicable diseases in the world — CMIO(Brazil)

Caries is the disintegration of the tooth, caused by inadequate hygiene, associated with the marked intake of sugary and ultra-processed foods. It can also be caused by complications from other diseases or medications that decrease the amount of saliva in the mouth, such as diabetes and hypertension.

Caries lesions occur when microorganisms present in the mouth produce acids from the consumption of food leftovers, mainly sugars. Hydration improves salivation in the mouth. This associated with good oral hygiene are essential factors for caries control.

In addition to brushing with fluoride paste after meals, it is essential to sleep with a clean mouth. Sleep is the time when the mouth is longer at the mercy of microorganisms, as there is a decrease in the flow of saliva.

Treatment

The dentist is the professional who will be able to recommend the best treatments and perform the correct procedures to remove the decayed part of the tooth. Normally, the process for removing caries depends on the extent of the disease in that tooth.

