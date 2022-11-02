Ministry of Health strengthens care for men’s health — Português (Brazil)

The month of November is dedicated to the awareness and prevention of prostate cancer, which is the second most common among men (after non-melanoma skin cancer). Starting this Tuesday (1st), the Ministry of Health will address, throughout the month, the health of men as a whole, reinforcing the importance of care, prevention of prostate cancer and diseases in general and encouraging men to seek care at Basic Health Units throughout Brazil, the gateway to the Unified Health System (SUS).

The only way to guarantee a cure for prostate cancer is early diagnosis. The SUS offers treatment in hospitals qualified in oncology, including clinical examinations, surgical procedures and treatments, as provided for in the National Policy for the Prevention and Control of Cancer (PNPCC).

Among the tests are: prostate biopsy, abdominal ultrasound of the prostate, ultrasound of the prostate (transrectally) and the dosage of specific prostate antigen. Among the diagnostic tests are clinical, laboratory, endoscope or radiological tests.

“Blue November”

The international initiative “Blue November” originated in Australia in 2003 and was celebrated in Brazil for the first time in 2008. The Blue November aims to raise awareness and make the male population aware of health care and the importance of screening for prostate cancer. World Prostate Cancer Day is on November 17th.

Ministry of Health