Early diagnosis of breast cancer saved Patrícia’s life — Português (Brasil)

“After my sister pulled my ear, I did the self-exam in the shower and felt a really hard lump. At the time I knew it was cancer, because we have a family history of breast cancer”, says Patrícia. The year 2021 has completely changed after this news. Through her sister, who discovered the disease at the same time, Patrícia was convinced to undergo tests.

Despite not being solely responsible for the conditions that affect the population, the family history of diseases has weight and is an important prevention tool. “I really don’t know how I didn’t notice before. We don’t touch our own bodies”, admits Patrícia, now 47 years old. To perform the biopsy, she received a referral from the health post near her home to the hospital where she underwent all the treatment.

Natural and resident of Curitiba (PR), she says that the treatment was painful, but at no time did she despair. “I cried more with my sister’s trajectory than with myself, because I knew I could handle it”, she says, remembering that she asked God to have the courage to face what was ahead, such as nausea, pain and hair loss. , even feeling that these obstacles would be fleeting.

Lightness was the way Patrícia found to continue with the treatment against breast cancer. For her, the professionals of the Unified Health System (SUS) do not leave the part of humanity aside, which comforts most patients. “I also had a lot of support from my family. It was crucial to have friends, colleagues and students with me in this fight,” she says.

The school where Patrícia works is next to the house. This facilitated the proximity of the students, who wanted to send messages and even visit her. “It was so nice to receive this affection. It was a network of prayer and many good energies. That crowd made me stronger every day. I always thought about the student, the fathers and mothers and the words they spoke to me not to give up, that everything was going to be all right”, she recalls.

Due to the hair loss caused by chemotherapy, Patricia decided to buy a wig. Abusing fashion colors was also a strategy to help with self-esteem. She says that when she went to the hospital, she put on false eyelashes, makeup and colorful clothes, as she also had eyelashes and eyebrows falling out. “The person does not recognize himself. That’s when I really saw the disease in myself,” she confesses.

Due to the strong family history, the medical recommendation for Patricia was to remove both breasts and then place silicone implants. In the first task force of breast reconstruction of mastectomized patients of the SUS, she placed the definitive prosthesis.

The teacher declares that she is in one of the best phases of her life. “I have my own catchphrase, which is ‘let’s live’. Before this process, I only thought about going to work and then going home. I didn’t even know the parks of Curitiba. Today I am part of an encouragement group for women who are going through or have gone through cancer,” she explains.

Patrícia reinforces the importance of all women performing routine exams and prioritizing themselves, because the body gives signs and with early diagnosis, the chance of treatment and cure is much greater. “I discovered that I want to live. I don’t say ‘no’ to life anymore”, he concludes.

Karol Ribeiro

Ministry of Health