Brazilian Natural Medicine

Women’s health care should be from October to October — CMIO(Brazil)

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 58 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report







Women’s health can undergo significant changes at each stage of life and care goes far beyond cancer prevention. On the last day of Pink October, the month of awareness and fight against breast cancer, the Ministry of Health reinforces that women should pay attention to their health every month of the year.

Some care is essential to maintain a healthy and risk-free life. The main ones include:

  • Periodic preventive examinations (tracking), mainly against cervical and breast cancer;

  • Prioritization of mental health, to avoid psychological disorders and to combat situations of vulnerability;

  • Be careful with contraceptive methods, which can be different (IUD, pill, condom, etc.) and demand full awareness to avoid unwanted pregnancies, without compromising well-being and health;

  • Conducting gynecological consultations, aimed at preventing sexually transmitted infections;

  • Maintenance of a healthy lifestyle, which includes the regular practice of physical activities, good nutritional behavior, self-care, disease prevention and mental health.

Maintaining women’s health is, above all, keeping up to date with prevention. Some diseases are characteristic of females and the early diagnosis of these ailments plays a fundamental role in successful treatment.

Real stories

During the month of October, the Ministry of Health released testimonials from women who are or have been through the fight against breast cancer, with the aim of raising awareness of other people about prevention. Remember:

Ministry of Health



Official content – Fact Check – Verified

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 58 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Early diagnosis of breast cancer saved Patrícia’s life — Português (Brasil)

50 mins ago

Saúde is present in session for the National Day of the Community Health Agent and the Endemic Fighting Agent — CMIO(Brazil)

3 days ago

Ministry of Health participates in debate on incorporation of medication for the treatment of SMA — CMIO(Brazil)

3 days ago

Milk and cheese are rich in protein, vitamins and calcium — Português (Brasil)

3 days ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.