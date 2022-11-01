Women’s health care should be from October to October — CMIO(Brazil)

Women’s health can undergo significant changes at each stage of life and care goes far beyond cancer prevention. On the last day of Pink October, the month of awareness and fight against breast cancer, the Ministry of Health reinforces that women should pay attention to their health every month of the year.

Some care is essential to maintain a healthy and risk-free life. The main ones include:

Periodic preventive examinations (tracking), mainly against cervical and breast cancer;

Prioritization of mental health, to avoid psychological disorders and to combat situations of vulnerability;

Be careful with contraceptive methods, which can be different (IUD, pill, condom, etc.) and demand full awareness to avoid unwanted pregnancies, without compromising well-being and health;

Conducting gynecological consultations, aimed at preventing sexually transmitted infections;

Maintenance of a healthy lifestyle, which includes the regular practice of physical activities, good nutritional behavior, self-care, disease prevention and mental health.

Maintaining women’s health is, above all, keeping up to date with prevention. Some diseases are characteristic of females and the early diagnosis of these ailments plays a fundamental role in successful treatment.

Real stories

During the month of October, the Ministry of Health released testimonials from women who are or have been through the fight against breast cancer, with the aim of raising awareness of other people about prevention. Remember:

Ministry of Health