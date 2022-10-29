Saúde is present in session for the National Day of the Community Health Agent and the Endemic Fighting Agent — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health participated, this Tuesday (25), in the solemn session in honor of the National Day of Community Health Agents and Endemic Combat Agents, held in the Chamber of Deputies. The date is celebrated on October 4th.

The agents work in the search for endemic outbreaks in homes, warehouses, vacant lots and commercial establishments. The agents also carry out disease prevention and health promotion activities based on the guidelines of the Unified Health System (SUS). By law, the agent must live in the place where he will work.

At the ceremony, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, highlighted the role of these professionals who work at the end, in the homes of Brazilians. “There is no meeting with the Unified Health System (SUS) that does not have our Community Health Agents at the forefront. They are the eyes and ears of SUS in the home of every Brazilian citizen. Therefore, it is imperative to recognize the work they do in implementing public policies,” he said.

“Today is a very happy day. Once again the strength, the potency, which is the category of Community Health Agents throughout Brazil, is recorded”, said Hilda Angélica, president of the National Confederation of Community Health Agents and Endemic Combat Agents (Conacs).

In June, two ordinances from the Ministry of Health authorized an increase in the remuneration of Community Health and Endemic Combat Agents. In all, more than 280,000 professionals throughout Brazil were benefited. Pasta also invested in the training of these professionals through the Health with Agent program, to qualify the work they provide for the SUS.

The activities of the Community Health Agent (CHA):

Community mobilization and encouragement of participation in public policies aimed at health and socio-educational areas;

Conducting regular and periodic home visits to welcome and accompany people;

Detailing of home visits, with collection and recording of data related to their attributions for the exclusive purpose of controlling and planning health actions;

Use of instruments for demographic and sociocultural diagnosis.

The activities of the Endemic Combat Agent (ACE) are:

Development of educational and community mobilization actions related to the prevention and control of diseases and health problems;

Promotion of actions for the prevention and control of diseases and health problems, in interaction with the Community Health Agent and the Primary Care team;

Identification of suspected cases of diseases and health problems and referral, when indicated, to the reference health unit, as well as communication of the fact to the responsible health authority;

Dissemination of information to the community on signs, symptoms, risks and disease-transmitting agents and on individual and collective prevention measures.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health