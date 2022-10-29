Correct brushing prevents bad breath and plaque formation on teeth — Português (Brasil)

Even though it appears to be something simple, brushing your teeth is a task that requires techniques for effective oral hygiene. Think you wake up in the morning and drink coffee. Later, have lunch, boat and dinner. All these meals generate waste in the mouth, a perfect environment for bacteria and other microorganisms that accumulate in the oral cavity and on the surface of the teeth, forming the dental biofilm.

In the week of National Oral Health Day, the Ministry of Health warns that this biofilm is a yellowish crust installed on the surface of the tooth, nourished by food residues, especially those rich in sugar. If oral hygiene is not carried out through brushing, this biofilm will expand.

Cleaning should be performed by removing the dental biofilm with a toothbrush, dental floss and fluoride toothpaste. In addition to the teeth, the tongue should also be sanitized, making movements from the inside out with the bristles of the brush. It is also important to reduce the consumption of sugary and ultra-processed foods.

The roof of the mouth, the cheeks and the back of the mouth do not need to be brushed, as the human organism itself already cleans itself in these regions, preventing the accumulation of food and the formation of layers of microorganisms on its surface.

The toothbrush must be for personal use and non-transferable, and it is recommended to change it whenever it has frayed bristles. For children and teenagers, the brush should have a small head with soft, age-appropriate bristles. For teenagers or young adults with a larger arch, an age-appropriate size toothbrush is recommended.

See below the step by step for a good brushing:

Dental floss is another great ally of the health of the mouth, as the brush does not reach all surfaces. The sanitizer should be passed between all the teeth, guiding it around the tooth design to remove food remains. Floss your teeth lightly to avoid cutting your gums. Use a new piece of floss on each tooth to avoid carrying residue from one place in your mouth to another.

Tips for pleasant breath

Poor oral hygiene can cause diseases, bad breath and favor the emergence of cavities. In addition to visiting the dentist regularly, the Ministry of Health recommends drinking at least two liters of water a day. It also recommends the following precautions:

Avoid excess fatty foods, coffee, fried foods;

Include fibrous foods in meals;

Avoid or reduce the use of cigarettes;

Make mouthwash with antiseptic products;

Eat an adequate and healthy diet;

Perform oral hygiene correctly.

The folder also reinforces that only properly qualified doctors and dentists can diagnose diseases, indicate treatments and prescribe medicines.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health