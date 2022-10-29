Diagnostic investigations for breast cancer can be performed by SUS — CMIO(Brazil)

Breast cancer has the highest incidence among the female population, after non-melanoma skin cancer, with more than 66,200 new cases in 2022, according to the National Cancer Institute (INCA). Worldwide, approximately 2.3 million new cases are estimated annually. In the Unified Health System (SUS) it is the primary care that receives and examines the patient, based on a specific complaint or routine follow-up.

After clinical examination, the professional evaluates the referral for diagnostic investigation exams, such as mammography and ultrasound. Doctors and nurses can perform a physical examination of palpation and observation of the breasts.

According to current recommendations from the Ministry of Health, every woman between the ages of 50 and 69 should look for a Basic Health Unit to have a screening mammogram every two years. The exam is able to identify suspicious changes of cancer before symptoms appear, that is, before it is palpable.

Women of any age, at high risk of developing breast cancer, should talk to a health professional to assess the risk and define the course of action to be adopted.

The disease can be detected in early stages, increasing the possibility of less aggressive treatments and with satisfactory success rates. All women should be encouraged to know their own bodies to know what is normal or not in the breasts.

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health