Brazil receives first batch of Covid-19 vaccines for children aged 6 months to under 3 years old — Português (Brasil)

The Ministry of Health received, this Thursday (27), the first batch of 1 million Covid-19 vaccines for children aged six months to under three years old. The doses landed at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas (SP). Pediatric immunizers are produced by Pfizer and authorized by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). These doses will be intended for children in this age group with comorbidities, according to the recommendation of the Pasta.

The shipment will undergo analysis by the National Institute for Quality Control in Health (INCQS) for evaluation and quality control in the coming days. The guidelines for application, target audience and distribution of vaccines proportionally by state and Federal District will be published by the Ministry of Health in a Technical Note from this Monday (31).

At this time, as a precautionary measure, vaccination will be recommended for children between six months and under three years of age with comorbidities. With the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (ESPIN), the possibility of increasing doses for children in this age group without comorbidities should be evaluated by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the SUS (Conitec).

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health