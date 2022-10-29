Periodontal disease is one of the main causes of total tooth loss; learn about other types of infections — English (Brazil)

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), oral diseases are identified as a major point of attention for public health in many countries. It is estimated that these diseases affect about 3.5 billion people worldwide. Among oral diseases, periodontal diseases represent a large part of this high prevalence. In Brazil, it is no different. In the week of the National Oral Health Day, the Ministry of Health reinforces that, according to data from the last National Oral Health Survey (SB Brazil 2010), periodontal diseases were one of the main responsible for tooth loss in adults.

Periodontal disease is an inflammation of the tissues that support the teeth, caused by the lasting accumulation of dental biofilm below the gum. In milder cases, it is clinically characterized by inflammation of the gums, which may result in bleeding. In more severe cases, it can cause the loss of tissue supporting the teeth.

Although it presents variable extensions and severities, periodontal diseases are very common conditions in the population. Its severe form is considered the sixth most common chronic condition in the world. In this ranking, severe periodontitis is second only to untreated caries in permanent teeth (1st condition), tension headaches (2nd condition), migraine (3rd condition), fungal skin diseases (4th condition) and other skin conditions. and subcutaneous region (5th condition).

In addition to periodontal diseases, the most common oral diseases in the population are:

It is a non-communicable chronic disease, caused by the consumption of sugars and poor hygiene, which results in the disintegration of minerals in the teeth. It also has a higher risk of happening in people with less saliva in the mouth, such as, for example, diabetics and people who are undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy treatment for cancer.

These are bumps, spots or sores on the mouth, tongue or lips. They can be caused by cold sores, candidiasis (thrush) and ill-fitting dentures (dentures). They should be evaluated by the dentist to rule out a potentially malignant disorder.

Malignant lesions in the oral cavity, more prevalent in people who use tobacco and alcohol over the years. It can also happen on the lips due to sun exposure. Changing habits and lifestyle are necessary for its prevention, such as: cessation of smoking and alcoholism, vaccination against HPV, use of sunscreen, hats and caps in workers or other people who are exposed to the sun.

It has several causes, among them: inadequate oral hygiene; gingivitis; eating certain foods such as garlic or onions; tobacco and alcoholic products; dry mouth (caused by certain medications, disorders, and decreased production of saliva during sleep); systemic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, liver and kidney problems.

The tongue has several taste buds between which crypts are formed that retain food residues, desquamated cells that begin to ferment, forming a whitish bacterial plaque that appears at the bottom of the tongue, towards the tip, the so-called tongue coating; this is undoubtedly the main cause of bad breath.

Known as dental biofilm, it is the set of microorganisms that colonize the oral cavity. Dental plaque settles mainly in areas that are difficult to clean, such as the area between the gum and the teeth or the surface of the back teeth, causing caries lesions and tartar formation.

It is the hardening of dental plaque on the surface of the teeth.

Inflammation of the gums caused by the accumulation of bacterial plaque, which can cause swelling, redness, pain and even bleeding of the gum tissue. In the presence of this condition, the use of hygiene products should be reinforced.

Prevention

Faced with so many diseases that can affect oral health, the good news is that much of it can be avoided through correct hygiene, which must be performed by removing the dental biofilm with a toothbrush, dental floss and fluoride toothpaste.

The tongue should also be sanitized, making movements from the inside out with the bristles of the brush. In addition to brushing, it is important to reduce the consumption of sugary and ultra-processed foods.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health