Meat, fish and eggs are rich in high quality protein — Português (Brasil)

Rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals, eggs and various types of meat are often consumed by the Brazilian population, accompanied by the classic beans and rice and other foods of vegetable origin. According to the nutritionist at the bariatric surgery outpatient clinic of the Regional Hospital of Asa Norte (HRAN), in Brasília/DF, Mariana Melendez, meat and eggs are part of the food group called builders. “They are a direct source of protein, raw material for the creation of muscle mass and defense cells of the human organism”, she explains.

Cattle, pork and other species are widely consumed in all regions of the country. Regardless of the way of preparation (baked, boiled, sautéed or others), as with other foods, red meats should be prepared with the least amount of oil and salt possible. One way to reduce the use of salt in the seasoning is to use herbs such as thyme, sage and rosemary.

Red meats are excellent sources of high-quality protein and are high in many micronutrients, especially iron, zinc and vitamin B12. However, they tend to be high in fats in general and in saturated fats in particular, which when consumed in excess, increase the risk of heart disease and a number of other chronic diseases.

There is evidence that excessive consumption of red meat can increase the risk of bowel cancer.

Very appreciated by Brazilians, in particular chicken meat, poultry meats are part of traditional dishes of Brazilian cuisine. Like red meat, poultry, while rich in high-quality protein and a variety of minerals and vitamins, is high in unhealthy fats (saturated fats). What makes them different from red meat is that the fat from poultry is concentrated in the skin. In this sense, it is recommended that poultry meat be eaten without the skin.

This group includes freshwater and saltwater fish, crustaceans (shrimp, crabs and crabs) and molluscs (octopus, squid, oysters and shellfish). They can be baked, grilled, stewed or boiled and are also used as ingredients for preparing other dishes. Due to their lower fat content and, in particular, their high proportion of healthy fats (unsaturated fats), fish, as well as vegetables, are excellent substitutes for red meat.

Eggs, especially chicken, are affordable and widely consumed by the Brazilian population. Extremely versatile, they can be consumed boiled, scrambled or fried or as ingredients in omelets and soufflés and in various other culinary preparations. Like meat and fish, eggs are rich in high-quality proteins, minerals and vitamins, especially those in the B complex. They are also considered a good substitute for red meat.

The “Food Guide for the Brazilian Population” teaches that food should be purchased in markets, fairs, grocery stores, butchers and fishmongers, that are clean and organized and that offer good quality options in a good state of conservation.

Fresh fish should be refrigerated and have well-adhered scales or intact leather, pink gills, and bright, transparent eyes. Frozen fish must be properly packaged and kept at appropriate temperatures. Avoid purchasing those that have water or ice buildup on the packaging, as they may have been thawed and refrozen.

Meat should not be purchased if it has a darkened or greenish color, an unpleasant smell or altered consistency. Fresh meat has a bright red color (or light color, in the case of poultry), firm texture and well-adhered and light-colored fat.

Healthy eating

During the month of October, due to World Food Day, the Ministry of Health makes available a series of videos on eating habits at each stage of life, through its YouTube channel.

Revenues

To learn about recipes and ways of preparing fresh or minimally processed foods that value Brazilian food culture, access the publication “In the kitchen with fruits and vegetables”.

According to the Ministry of Health, valuing and encouraging the consumption of fruits and vegetables represents an important strategy to promote health and adequate and healthy food, contributing to the improvement of the food and nutritional standard and to the reduction of Chronic Diseases. Non-Communicable (DCNT).

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health