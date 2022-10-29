The earlier breast cancer is detected, the greater the chances of treatment and cure — CMIO(Brazil)

Talking openly about breast cancer can help to clarify doubts, expand knowledge and reduce fears related to the disease. A lump or other suspicious symptom in the breasts should always be investigated. During this process, in addition to the clinical examination, other tests may be recommended for evaluation, such as mammography, ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging.

Confirmation of the diagnosis is made by means of biopsy, with collection of a fragment of the nodule or suspicious lesion through punctures or minor surgery. The earlier a tumor is detected, the more likely it is to be treated and cured.

The treatment of cancer varies according to the stage of the disease, that is, the stage in which the cancer is. In addition, biological characteristics of the tumor and the conditions of each patient also influence the choice of the therapeutic regimen.

The treatment modalities of breast cancer can be divided into local treatment (surgery and radiotherapy) and systemic treatment (chemotherapy, hormone therapy and biological therapy).

In the early stages of breast cancer, the usual procedure is surgery, which can be conservative, with tumor removal or mastectomy, which is the partial or total removal of the breast, followed or not by breast reconstruction.

After surgery, complementary treatment with radiotherapy may be indicated in some situations. Breast reconstruction is always considered in cases of breast removal to minimize physical and emotional damage.

Systemic treatment will be indicated according to the assessment of the risk of the disease returning and, in these cases, the patient’s age, the size and type of the tumor and whether the axillary lymph nodes are involved are also considered.

Patients with tumors larger than 5 cm, but still localized, fall into stage III. In these cases, systemic treatment, mainly with chemotherapy, is the initial option. After tumor reduction promoted by chemotherapy, treatment with surgery and/or radiotherapy is continued.

At this stage, when there is already metastasis and the cancer has spread to other organs, it is essential to balance the control of the disease and the prolongation of life. Attention to the quality of life of breast cancer patients should be a concern of health professionals throughout the therapeutic process.

