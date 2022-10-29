Most fresh or minimally processed foods have a high water content — CMIO(Brazil)

Water is essential for the survival and maintenance of life. During childhood, 75% of body weight is water. In adult life, water accounts for more than 50%. The “Food Guide for the Brazilian Population” teaches that, like any food, the amount of water that should be ingested per day is variable and depends on several factors, such as age, weight, physical activities performed, climate, ambient temperature, etc. For some, the daily intake of two liters of water is enough and, for others, the consumption needs to be three or four liters, as in the case of sportsmen.

The human body, from sensors located in the brain, is able to efficiently regulate the daily water balance. These sensors allow you to feel thirsty and encourage the person to ingest liquids whenever the consumption of water is not enough to replace what was used or eliminated.

In this context, water quality is something important to be observed. It is essential that both the drinking water and the water used in culinary preparations are potable for human consumption. Water supplied by the public supply network must meet these criteria. If in doubt, it is possible to filter and boil before consuming.

The consumption of water in the form of beverages such as coffee and tea is part of the Brazilian food culture. In these cases, it is advisable not to add sugar or at least reduce the amount to a minimum. Having canteens or small bottles of fresh water on hand is a good thing when you are out and about.

Most raw or minimally processed foods and food preparations have a high water content:

Milk and most fruits contain between 80% and 90% water;

Vegetables and vegetables cooked or in the form of salads usually have more than 90% of their weight in water;

After cooking, pasta, potatoes or cassava are about 70% water;

A plate of beans and rice is made up of two-thirds of water.

On the other hand, ultra-processed foods are, in general, scarce in water, precisely to make them last longer on the shelves. Soft drinks and various types of sweetened beverages have a high proportion of water, but contain sugar or artificial sweeteners in addition to additives, which is why they cannot be considered suitable sources for hydration.

Healthy eating

During the month of October, due to World Food Day, the Ministry of Health makes available a series of videos on eating habits at each stage of life, through its YouTube channel.

Revenues

To learn about recipes and ways of preparing fresh or minimally processed foods that value Brazilian food culture, access the publication “In the kitchen with fruits and vegetables”.

According to the Ministry of Health, valuing and encouraging the consumption of fruits and vegetables represents an important strategy to promote health and adequate and healthy food, contributing to the improvement of the food and nutritional standard and to the reduction of Chronic Diseases. Non-Communicable (DCNT).

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health