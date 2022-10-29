Brazil recorded 207 deaths of men from breast cancer in 2020 — Português (Brasil)

Although rare, breast cancer can also affect men. The cases represent 1% of the total, according to the National Cancer Institute (INCA). In 2020, there were 207 deaths of men from breast cancer in Brazil.

The disease is caused by the disordered multiplication of abnormal cells, forming a tumor that can locally invade the chest wall or other organs (metathesis). There are several types of breast cancer. Some grow quickly, while others grow slowly. Most cases, when treated properly and in a timely manner, have a good prognosis.

Men do not have developed breasts, but, like women, they have breast tissue, even if it is flat and small, and they can develop the disease. The types of male breast cancer are:

Ductal Carcinoma In Situ: Cancer cells form in the ducts of the breast, but do not invade or spread outside the breast;

Invasive Ductal Carcinoma: It affects the duct wall and develops through the tissue of the mammary gland. It can spread to other organs and account for 80% of tumors;

Invasive Lobular Carcinoma: It grows in the lobe of the breast. It is the rarest type in men;

Paget’s disease: starts in the breast ducts and causes nipple crusts, scales, itching, swelling, redness, and bleeding.

Inflammatory Breast Cancer: It is very rare in men and consists of inflammation of the breast that causes swelling, redness and burning, as opposed to forming a lump.

Some factors may increase the risk of developing breast cancer in this population:

Change in the BRCA2 gene and family history;

Conditions that can increase the level of estrogen in the body, such as obesity, alcoholism, Klinefelter syndrome and liver disease

Prior radiotherapy to the chest area.

Because it is rare, breast cancer in men is usually approached according to the guidelines indicated for women. Despite this, the medical community dedicates efforts to better understand the characteristics of the disease in the male population.

