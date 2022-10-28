Seminar on good practices in planning and public governance is open for registration — CMIO(Brazil)

Promote reflection on advances and challenges for Brazilian federal management, focusing on perspectives for strengthening public health. This is the main objective of the IX Seminar on Good Practices in Planning and Public Governance. The meeting will take place on November 3 and 4, at the Ministry of Health‘s headquarters building, in Brasília (DF). You can also follow along on Youtube. To participate in the meeting, it is necessary to register on the event page.

The first day of the seminar will focus on the management of the Unified Health System (SUS) and digital governance in health. On the second day of the meeting, the evaluation and monitoring of health policies will be the axes that will guide the lectures. The impacts of changes in socioeconomic and epidemiological indicators for the public health system will be the topic of the roundtable.

The seminar is held by Master’s students, employees of the Ministry of Health, of the Postgraduate Program in Planning and Public Governance of the Federal Technological University of Paraná (UTFPR).

Service

IX Seminar on Good Practices in Planning and Public Governance

Date: November 03 and 04, 2022

Hours: 8:30 am to 5:00 pm

Location: Emílio Ribas Auditorium – Ministry of Health – Brasília (DF)

