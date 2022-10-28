Ministry of Health publishes monitoring of technologies for the treatment of sickle cell disease — Português (Brazil)

The Ministry of Health published the Technological Horizon Monitoring (MHT) report on drugs for the treatment of Sickle Cell Disease. The document addresses new technologies and those in the development stage for those who have the health condition, with studies on different medicines and potential impact for the Unified Health System (SUS).

In this edition, eight technologies with studies in progress or concluded were identified, according to the selection criteria established in the document. Three of them have had some approval from regulatory agencies for the treatment of sickle cell disease: crizanlizumab (SEG101), L-glutamine and voxelotor. Benefits were observed in decreasing pain crises and increasing hemoglobin levels.

Monitoring identified that there are still limitations in the studies of the technologies analyzed due to factors such as small number of patients, lack of randomization, blinding and control group, for example. Even though they show promising efficacy and safety, data on the mentioned drugs are still incipient.

Most of the technologies evaluated still do not have a sanitary registration by agencies such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), from the United States of America, and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), from Europe.

The material is not a clinical practice guide and does not represent the Ministry of Health‘s position regarding the use of the health technologies addressed.

sickle cell disease

A genetic change that causes a change in the shape of red blood cells as a result of a change in the structure of hemoglobin. There is rigidity in the cell that impairs the ability of red blood cells to travel through small vessels, which causes vaso-occlusion, followed by tissue ischemia and infarction. Infarction can occur in any part of the body and is responsible for the earliest clinical manifestation in the course of the disease, the acute pain crisis.

To learn more, click here and access the Clinical Protocol and Therapeutic Guidelines for Sickle Cell Disease.

