Health participates in meeting with the WHO Emergency Committee — CMIO(Brazil)

In order to assess the global epidemiological scenario related to the monkeypox outbreak, the Health Surveillance Secretariat of the Ministry of Health and authorities from several countries met online this Thursday (20th) to participate in the meeting of the Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO). Participants had the opportunity to exchange experiences, information and show the strategies adopted by nations to combat the outbreak of the disease in endemic countries.

The Secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros, spoke about the initiatives to combat the outbreak of the disease. “Even when there were no cases in Brazil, the Ministry of Health had already established a flow of active surveillance. During the operation of the Monkeypox Situation Room, the criteria were defined for how the definition of suspected, confirmed and discarded cases would be. A flow for diagnosing and testing patients was also immediately determined,” he said.

The arrival of the first 9,800 doses of immunization against the disease in the country was also highlighted at the meeting. The Jynneos/Imvanex vaccines were acquired by the Ministry of Health via the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) revolving fund to carry out effectiveness studies. The total amount that will be acquired by the folder is 49 thousand doses that will be received in two more shipments.

Pasta has also been negotiating the acquisition of the antiviral Tecovirimat. In addition to the 12 treatments received and already made available to critically ill patients, the Ministry of Health continues to negotiate for the acquisition of new treatments against the disease.

In early September, the Ministry of Health included monkeypox in the National List of Compulsory Notification of diseases, injuries and public health events in public and private health services throughout Brazil.

All diagnostic test results for the detection of monkeypox carried out by public, private, university and any other laboratories across the country, whether positive, negative or inconclusive, must be notified to the Ministry of Health immediately, within 24 hours .

