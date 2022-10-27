understand how transmission and prevention happens — CMIO(Brazil)

In allusion to the National Day to Combat Syphilis and Congenital Syphilis, the Ministry of Health reinforces the importance of preventing this sexually transmitted infection. Tests, diagnosis and treatment are available in the Unified Health System (SUS). It is an easily spread disease and, when diagnosed, it must be treated early and adequately so that it does not reach the most serious form. In this context, Pasta’s pharmaceutical and technical consultant, Pâmela Gaspar, answered some frequently asked questions to resolve doubts on the subject.

MS: What is syphilis?

PG: Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection caused by a bacterium called Treponema pallidum. The infection has several stages: those with signs and symptoms and those that occur asymptomatically.

It is important to note that, like syphilis, the term “sexually transmitted diseases” was changed by the Ministry of Health to “sexually transmitted infections”, precisely to alert the population that an infection may exist without necessarily having a visible disease. . Even asymptomatic, a person can transmit and have serious consequences resulting from the infection.

MS: Is there more than one type of syphilis?

PG: Not. There is only one type of syphilis. What can change is the stage, that is, the classification, according to the signs, symptoms and the time since you contracted the infection. Thus, it can be classified as primary syphilis, secondary syphilis, latent syphilis and tertiary syphilis. But it’s all just one syphilis.

MS: How does transmission take place?

PG: The main form of transmission is sexual, either vaginal, oral or anal. Another form of transmission, which is also very important to highlight, is mother-to-child transmission during pregnancy. A person, even asymptomatic, can be transmitting the disease without knowing it.

MS: How do I know I have syphilis? What is the most common sign or symptom?

PG: To find out if a person has syphilis, they must go to a Health Unit to be tested. This person may have the infection but not have any symptoms. When signs are present, it can have several clinical manifestations, according to the stage of the disease:

In primary, an ulcer appears, a wound (the hard chancre), which is the place where the bacterium Treponema pallidum entered the individual’s body. It usually doesn’t hurt and doesn’t itch. So, it can go unnoticed, especially in the case of women. This sore often occurs on the vagina and penis.

In secondary syphilis, spots appear. It can be red spots all over the body, especially on the palms and soles of the feet. It may also be associated with a low-grade fever, malaise, and headache. These manifestations are common in other diseases, making it very difficult to identify syphilis. Therefore, syphilis is known as the “great imitator”.

Then syphilis can enter the latent phase, when no symptoms are present. These signs may have disappeared, even if no treatment has taken place in the previous stages.

Following the evolution of syphilis, after a latency period, when left untreated, it can progress to a more serious case, which is tertiary syphilis, with involvement of the central nervous system and also the cardiovascular system, among other parts of the body. .

MS: How is the infection diagnosed?

PG: The diagnosis of syphilis is performed by a health professional based on the evaluation of the results of diagnostic tests, also the signs and symptoms, if present, and the history of exposure to the risk of syphilis, such as sexual practice without a condom.

Rapid tests for syphilis are available at all SUS Health Units and are easy to perform. They are performed through a drop of blood collected from the person’s fingertip and the result is released in up to 30 minutes, that is, the result is available immediately. When necessary, the SUS also offers laboratory tests for syphilis, as is the case with the VDRL.

MS: Is there treatment available in the SUS?

PG: Yup. The treatment for syphilis is penicillin, benzathine penicillin. It is available at all SUS Health Units, along with quick tests and free of charge.

MS: I had syphilis and I was cured, can I get it for the second time?

PG: Yes, you can catch syphilis whenever you come into contact with the bacteria. One, two, three times. Therefore, it is important to use condoms in all sexual relations to prevent both syphilis and other sexually transmitted infections.

MS: What are the possible complications of congenital syphilis?

PG: Syphilis can be transmitted during pregnancy, when the mother was not diagnosed and not treated properly, during prenatal care, causing congenital syphilis. It can bring several serious consequences to the baby, such as miscarriage, premature birth, death at birth, in addition to serious consequences for the bones, brain, eyes and can also lead to death, in most cases.

It is very important that pregnant women perform the syphilis test prenatally, preferably during the first trimester and repeat this test in the third trimester. If positive, treatment should be carried out immediately. The partner must also be treated so that this pregnant woman is not reinfected and syphilis is not transmitted to the baby.

We cannot fail to mention the importance of the partner’s prenatal care. Everyone, every partner, must perform it and it is available in the Basic Health Units of the SUS.

MS: What is the best form of prevention?

PG: Condom use is the best form of prevention, both for syphilis and for other sexually transmitted infections. In addition, it is very important that the person regularly goes to a Health Unit to perform the test and undergo treatment, if positive, and obtain a cure, because syphilis is curable. Thus, it is possible to avoid the consequences of the disease for your health and also to interrupt the chain of transmission.

Giurla Martins

Ministry of Health