Health action for road safety is the theme of a meeting in the states — CMIO(Brazil)

With the purpose of promoting traffic safety and developing urban mobility in states and municipalities, the 1st Regional Meeting on Municipal Management of Traffic and Road Safety – Southeast Stage emerged as a proposal to present management tools to mayors, traffic authorities and managers. municipal. The meeting took place last week, in Contagem (MG).

The Health Surveillance Secretariat of the Ministry of Health developed the initiative in partnership with the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Ministry of Regional Development and the Federal Highway Police, and had the support of the Transport Social Service and Transport Social Service and the National Service for Learning Transport (SEST/SENAT) and the National Transport Confederation (CNT).

In September, Goiânia (GO) hosted the Midwest Stage of the meeting. At the end of August, Belém (PA) represented the North region.

These meetings reinforce the importance of public health action, especially attention, surveillance and health promotion to face and reduce morbidity and mortality in traffic.

At all stages, the Ministry of Health, together with the Pan American Organization (PAHO/WHO) present, through panels and workshops, data on the integration of the areas of road safety and health, in particular the alignments of the global programmatic frameworks. and national in health and traffic.

Initiatives

In July, representatives of the Ministries of Health, Infrastructure, Justice and Foreign Affairs participated in the UN General Assembly of the High Level Meeting on Road Safety. During the event, Brazil‘s commitment to advancing with the road safety agenda was reaffirmed.

On the occasion, the Secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros, highlighted that the new traffic paradigm would not be the subject of discussion without the unprecedented role of the health sector in recent decades. “Talking about road safety is talking about health promotion, since safe and sustainable mobility measures reduce traffic injuries and deaths, as well as the occurrence of non-communicable chronic diseases. This is the great contribution of the health sector to the theme”, highlighted Arnaldo.

