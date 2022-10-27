Brazilian Natural Medicine

platforms offer free learning for healthcare professionals — CMIO(Brazil)

Diversity of content is not a problem for those who want to delve into health-related topics or seek better qualifications in the area. Currently, 587 educational offerings are available on the AVASUS, UNA-SUS and UniverSUS Brasil platforms. Opportunities are free and registration is open.

The trainings deepen the knowledge of workers in the Unified Health System (SUS) and also help the population. The courses are available in the form of Distance Education (EaD) and allow the participant to learn on their own, following what is presented. Educational offerings are in line with the needs of the population and provide solutions to public health issues.

In addition to the partnership with the Ministry of Health, through the Secretary of Labor Management and Health Education, the three platforms have a collaborative network that brings together dozens of high school and higher education institutions, both Brazilian and from other countries. . They also have the support of organizations linked to research, government agencies, among other collaborators.

The platforms add up to thousands of users, but there is room for new students. Interested parties must register for the desired course and follow what is proposed, within the stipulated period.

