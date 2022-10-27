Ministry of Health publishes editions of the Study Cycle Thematic Bulletin; see the results — CMIO(Brazil)

Since 2003, the Health Surveillance Secretariat (SVS/MS) has fostered partnerships between the technical areas to carry out the Study Cycle. The objective is to update professionals from the Unified Health System (SUS) on relevant topics in the area of ​​surveillance. The initiative disseminates qualified information and promotes technical debates, enabling the improvement of health services.

Each Thematic Bulletin of the Study Cycle brings summarized information on the lectures given, with the purpose of recording, consolidating and disseminating the knowledge presented. The entirety of the lectures is available on the Ministry of Health‘s YouTube channel.

Bulletin nº 1 brings the discussions that took place from March to June 2021, when the following subjects were addressed:

RESS Evidence Award;

Surveillance of Covid-19;

Workers’ health and integration with Primary Health Care;

Organization of Testing and Counseling Centers (CTAs);

National Health Survey 2019: lifestyle and chronic diseases;

SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Surveillance.

Bulletin nº 2 covers the period from June to November 2021, with the following topics:

Epidemiology in health services;

Environmental health surveillance through population biomonitoring;

Viral hepatitis;

Tackling non-communicable diseases and conditions and the 2030 agenda;

Integration of health surveillance and Primary Health Care actions as a strategy to face the Covid-19 pandemic;

RESS Evidence Award.

Ministry of Health