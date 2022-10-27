Ministry of Health expands monkeypox testing throughout Brazil — Português (Brasil)

The Ministry of Health will expand the testing of monkeypox, a disease also known as monkeypox, to all Central Public Health Laboratories (Lacens) in Brazil. The diagnostic kits produced by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) have already been delivered to the states and the Federal District. In all, there are 31 reference laboratories, composed of the 27 Lacens of the states, Laboratory of UFRJ, Fiocruz/RJ, Fiocruz/AM and Instituto Evandro Chagas. Before the expansion, the tests were already carried out in 15 laboratories designated by the Federal Government.

Molecular testing for laboratory diagnosis should be performed in all patients with suspected disease. It is able to detect the genetic material of the virus in the sample taken from each individual. For this, it must be collected, preferably, from the secretion of purulent lesions. When these are already dry, the crusts can be removed and sent to the laboratory.

For those who tested positive, the recommended course of action is to maintain the isolation until the crusts disappear and the skin heals completely, without the need for a new test. The most common symptoms are: rash or lesions spread across the skin; adenomegaly/swollen lymph nodes, also known as tongues; headache; chills and weakness.

In early September, the Ministry of Health included monkeypox in the National List of Compulsory Notification of diseases, injuries and public health events in public and private health services throughout Brazil. All results of diagnostic tests for the detection of monkeypox carried out by public, private, university and any other laboratories across the country, whether positive, negative or inconclusive, must be notified to the Ministry of Health immediately, within 24 hours.

Ministry of Health