final result of the classifieds in the selection process for the tutor vacancy comes out — CMIO(Brazil)

On Tuesday (25), the final result of the professionals classified in the selection process of the Doctors by Brazil Program for the position of tutor doctor was released. The list is available on the website of the examining board, the American Institute of Development – IADES. The announcement of the classifieds for the scholarship doctor career is scheduled for next Tuesday, November 1st.

In total, the 2022 selection opened 2,500 vacancies for the regions of the country that most need professionals. Of these, 312 are for tutor doctors and 2,188 for scholarship holders. The tests were applied, respectively, on October 9 and 16.

Currently, the program already has more than 3,300 professionals hired and another 430 are in the final stages of hiring. The forecast is that the doctors classified and approved in the 2022 selection process will start working later this year.

Career

During the first two years of the program, professionals hired as fellows work in assistance and take a specialization course in family and community medicine to develop skills. During the period, they receive a training grant worth R$15,000 per month, with an additional R$3,000 bonus for remote locations (rural and remote intermediaries) and an additional R$6,000 for Special Indigenous Health Districts.

Professionals who enter the tutor career, specializing in family and community medicine or medical clinic, are hired via CLT, with an initial salary of R$ 15,750, remuneration considered above the market average. There are benefits such as paid vacations, 13th salary, payment of FGTS contribution and food allowance, in addition to mentoring incentives (up to R$ 2,620.00), performance (R$ 1,400.00) and bonus for remote areas (R$ 3 thousand). The maturity can reach up to R$ 22,770.00.

Bianca Lima

Ministry of Health