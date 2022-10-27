Brazilian Natural Medicine

AIDS death investigation committees in Brazil is the subject of a webinar this Wednesday (26) — Português (Brasil)

The Ministry of Health is holding, this Wednesday (26), the webinar “Death investigation committees from AIDS in Brazil: perspectives and challenges”. The event is scheduled to start at 2 pm and is aimed at professionals and health teams, in order to discuss the functioning and challenges for the implementation and implementation of the committees. Interested parties can follow through webinar.aids.gov.br.

“The methodology aims to help obtain more accurate information about the cause of AIDS mortality, in addition to enabling monitoring and subsidizing the development of strategies to reduce deaths considered preventable”, explains Gerson Pereira, director of the Department of Diseases and Chronic Conditions. and Sexually Transmitted Infections (SVS/MS).

