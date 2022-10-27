Webinar for PHC professionals discussed dental practice guidelines — CMIO(Brazil)

Since last year, the Ministry of Health has been putting on public consultation several guidelines for dental practice in Primary Care of the Unified Health System (SUS). To help oral health professionals better understand how to apply the recommendations on a daily basis, the folder promoted, this Tuesday (25), a webinar with experts, in partnership with the Federal University of Pelotas (UFPel).

During the meeting, the challenges of the clinical routine of oral health teams were addressed with useful tips for the implementation of the guidelines. There was also a specific lecture on the guideline that provides recommendations on the detection of potentially malignant disorders and oral cancer, which underwent public consultation this year.

“The objective of the second theme is to assist professionals in decision-making regarding the diagnosis of oral lesions and disorders, in order to detect these problems in a timely manner and offer more favorable outcomes and quality of life to users”, explains the coordinator. -General of Oral Health of the folder, Wellington Mendes Carvalho.

In 2020, head and neck cancer, which includes, among other anatomical topographies, cancer of the lip, other sites of the mouth and oropharynx, had a global incidence of 377,713 cases and 177,757 deaths. Thus, it represents the 16th most common set of malignant neoplasms and the 15th leading cause of death in the world. The guideline that deals with this topic guides on the use of adjuncts of the physical examination in diagnostic procedures in adults and elderly individuals within the scope of Primary Health Care (PHC).

Laísa Queiroz

Ministry of Health