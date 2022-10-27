Course in Descriptive Epidemiology Applied to Health Surveillance is open for enrollment — CMIO(Brazil)

Brazilian Natural Medicine

Course in Descriptive Epidemiology Applied to Health Surveillance is open for enrollment

Applications are now open for the “Course in Descriptive Epidemiology Applied to Health Surveillance”, through the Program for Strengthening the Epidemiology of Health Services (PROFEPI). The training is open to the public and aimed at health surveillance and primary care professionals. With a workload of 40 class hours, in the distance education modality, the course is available on the Virtual Campus of Public Health – CVSP of PAHO/WHO.

The qualification opportunity was launched in CMIOand will soon be available in English, Spanish and French versions, to then support other countries in the Americas. The Secretary of Health Surveillance, Arnaldo Medeiros, argues that “the decision at the end depends on how much the thought of this training has to be continuous”.

For Socorro Gross, representative of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) in Brazil, the course helps to improve the work of health professionals and “the learning can reverberate to other countries in the Americas”.

Until December, the course “Epidemiological Studies applied to Health Surveillance” will also be launched. The objective is for participants to discuss, for the next five years, the needs involving the area of ​​epidemiology from practical experiences.

