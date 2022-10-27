Vaccination notification system will be the subject of a virtual meeting this Thursday (27) — CMIO(Brazil)

Brazilian Natural Medicine

Vaccination notification system will be the subject of a virtual meeting this Thursday (27)

A virtual training meeting on notification of Events Allegedly Attributable to Vaccination or Immunization (ESAVI) for notifiers from the states of the Northern region takes place this Thursday (27), at 10 am. The meeting is aimed at interested health professionals, state and municipal coordination of immunization, teams from Hospital Surveillance Centers and Reference Centers for Special Immunobiologicals.

The webinar will reinforce concepts regarding ESAVI notification and vaccine pharmacovigilance actions in Brazil. Changes in the e-SUS Notifica information system and use of the MedDRA dictionary for coding Events Supposedly Attributable to Vaccination or Immunization will also be explained.

Training actions like this are necessary, due to the updating of the ESAVI surveillance information system, the information model and the need to improve surveillance in Brazil. Interested parties can follow through webinar.aids.gov.br.

