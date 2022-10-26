Fruits are a source of fiber, vitamins, minerals and contribute to disease prevention — Português (Brasil)

As well as vegetables, the fruit group has a wide variety in Brazil: avocado, pineapple, abiu, açaí, acerola, plum, blackberry, araçá, araticum, atemoia, banana, bacuri, cocoa, cagaita, cajá, persimmon, carambola , ciriguela, cupuaçu, fig, breadfruit, guava, soursop, fig and jabuticaba are some examples.

The similarity between fruits and vegetables also applies to planting. When produced in agroecological systems, they are tastier, preserve the environment and promote health. Fruits vary in price and flavor, according to the location where they are being produced and the harvest period, that is, they usually have a lower price and more flavor when grown locally and purchased during the harvest period.

Fruits are excellent sources of fiber, vitamins, minerals and various compounds that contribute to disease prevention. According to Mariana Melendez, a nutritionist at the bariatric surgery clinic at the Regional Hospital of Asa Norte (HRAN), in Brasília/DF, fruits “are foods that help regulate the intestines.”

Natural juices do not always provide the same benefits as whole fruit. Fiber and many nutrients can be lost during cooking, so it’s best to eat them whole.

They can be eaten fresh or dried (dried), as part of main meals or as small meals. In main meals, they are important components of breakfast and at lunch and dinner they can be used in salads or as desserts. According to the “Food Guide for the Brazilian Population”, when ingested with skin, fruits need to go through a cleaning process, as well as vegetables.

Sanitation

Proper hygiene is essential to ensure the quality of food, especially when consumed raw, as they may be contaminated by microorganisms that cause diseases. Thus, before being prepared and consumed, they must be washed in running water and placed in a container with water added with sodium hypochlorite.

The hypochlorite label tells you how much to use and how long the food should soak. Soaking food in vinegar solution does not have the same ability to eliminate disease-causing microorganisms.

Beware of ultra-processed foods

Industry-manufactured fruit juices and drinks are generally made from extracts, added refined sugar or artificial sweeteners, among other additives and tend to be ultra-processed foods and should be avoided.

Likewise, whole fruits with added sugar, such as candied or in syrup. They even preserve a large part of the nutrients of the raw food, but the processing increases the sugar level a lot and, like other processed foods, they should be consumed in small amounts, as part of culinary preparations or meals where raw or minimally foods predominate. processed.

Healthy eating

During the month of October, due to World Food Day, the Ministry of Health makes available a series of videos on eating habits at each stage of life, through its YouTube channel.

Revenues

To learn about recipes and ways of preparing fresh or minimally processed foods that value Brazilian food culture, access the publication “In the kitchen with fruits and vegetables”.

According to the Ministry of Health, valuing and encouraging the consumption of fruits and vegetables represents an important strategy for health promotion and adequate and healthy food, contributing to the improvement of the food and nutritional standard and to the reduction of Chronic Diseases. Non-Communicable (DCNT).

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health