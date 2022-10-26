Fluoride protects teeth against decay and prevents cavities — Português (Brasil)

Fluoride toothpaste is important for decreasing the prevalence of tooth decay. All people experience, to some degree, loss of minerals (demineralization) from the teeth due to fluctuations in oral pH. However, the individual exposed to inadequate food, with excess sugars and ultra-processed foods and difficult oral hygiene presents this process of loss of minerals from the tooth, causing caries. Therefore, it is important to use fluoride paste every day during oral hygiene.

In Brazil, fluoride was incorporated into toothpaste in 1988. On the week of the National Oral Health Day, the Ministry of Health clarifies that it acts as a protector of dental surfaces since, in its presence, demineralization is hampered , rewarding the return of minerals to the tooth.

When brushing, it is recommended to use fluoride toothpaste with at least 1,000 ppm of fluoride, as fluoride toothpastes are identified as one of the factors responsible for the decline in dental caries in developed countries and in Brazil.

However, to present an anticaries effect, fluoride must be present in a chemically optimal formulation, ensuring a minimum concentration that has the potential to control dental caries (Technical Note No. 1/2020 – CGSB/Desf/Saps/MS).

Fluoride intake in doses recommended by legislation is safe. It is noteworthy that the chronic ingestion of fluoride during the development of teeth can lead to Dental Fluorosis, which manifests itself with visible changes of dental staining.

On the other hand, fluoride consumed in excess presents acute or chronic toxicity. Acute toxicity would be the response to the consumption of a high dose of fluoride all at once, when, for example, the child consumes high amounts of toothpaste.

Therefore, it is important that adult caregivers up to the age of 10 should brush brushing, always paying attention to the correct amount of toothpaste to be used according to the “Guidelines for Clinical Practice in Primary Health Care: Oral Hygiene in Childhood”.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health