breast changes can be discovered by self-examination — CMIO(Brazil)

The month of October is known worldwide as the month of awareness of the prevention and early diagnosis of breast cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), cancer is most often discovered by women casually, without the need for a specific technique to be taught to women to perform self-examination.

For easier identification, here are some warning signs:

  • Nodule (lump), fixed and usually painless: it is the main manifestation of the disease, being present in about 90% of the cases;

  • Red, tight, or orange-peel-like breast skin

  • Changes in the nipple (nipple);

  • Small lumps in the armpits or neck;

  • Spontaneous discharge of abnormal fluid from the nipples.

These signs and symptoms should always be investigated by a doctor to assess the risk of cancer. It is important to emphasize that periodic screening mammography is recommended with an interval of two years for women between 50 and 69 years old. This examination can also be done periodically in the case of women who have a medical recommendation, regardless of age group, if the health professional who carries out the follow-up considers it necessary.

The Unified Health System (SUS) offers all the support, including prevention, evaluation, diagnosis and treatment in cases of alterations.

Fran Martins
Ministry of Health



