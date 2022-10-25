Ministry of Health participates in solemn session in honor of Doctor’s Day — CMIO(Brazil)

“Health is a fundamental right. There is no health without qualified, trained doctors who can enforce this right to the maximum extent possible, so that we can reverse the unfavorable health indicators in our country”. Saúde, Marcelo Queiroga, to reinforce the importance of the work of these professionals.The speech took place during a solemn session of the Chamber of Deputies in honor of doctors.

“Doctors, in addition to their noble role of saving lives, have the power to move an industry of devices and pharmaceuticals, which we need to exercise responsibly and conscientiously”, added the minister in a speech to the plenary of Congress.

At the ceremony, the minister also recalled that these professionals occupy a place on the front line in the battle against diseases and especially in health emergencies, as in the case of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The celebrations of Doctor’s Day are related to the figure of Saint Luke, considered by Christians the patron saint of the profession and who was also a doctor, according to the biblical account. A patron since the 15th century, Lucas would have studied medicine in Antioch, the city where he was also born.

Doctors across Brazil

In order to improve the quality of care for the Brazilian population in the places that need it most, the Ministry of Health launched the Doctors for Brazil program, which gradually replaces the Mais Médicos program. From the first public notice to select professionals, it was possible to increase the remuneration of doctors and medical tutors by 25%.

The first call for Doctors in Brazil was launched on December 31, 2021, with vacancies for fellows and medical tutors, with 5% of vacancies for people with disabilities.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health