Understand the importance of proper nutrition for oral health — CMIO(Brazil)

Flossing your teeth, brushing your teeth regularly and visiting your dentist regularly. These are some well-known precautions for maintaining oral health. But ensuring the health of the mouth requires actions beyond hygiene: we need to be aware of what we eat during meals. In the week of National Oral Health Day, the Ministry of Health reinforces the importance of attention to the food consumed.

It is through food that we obtain most of the nutrients and minerals that make up the tissues of the body, including teeth and gums. In this sense, a diet based on the exaggerated consumption of sugars and ultra-processed foods, such as stuffed cookies, cornstarch snacks, candies, lollipops and chewing gum, for example, can cause oral diseases, such as tooth decay.

Caries is a non-communicable chronic disease that causes loss of tooth minerals due to the presence of unhealthy oral biofilm. Initially, a bacterial plaque forms on the tooth. Without treatment, the injury progresses and can reach deeper tissues, causing pain and other more serious consequences.

The consumption of ultra-processed foods can also cause dental erosion, which is the loss of dental enamel, the surface layer of the tooth, causing functional and aesthetic consequences, such as increased tooth sensitivity.

Therefore, it is important to give preference to foods that are tooth-friendly. In natura or minimally processed foods do not have the ingredients of ultra-processed products.

A practical way to distinguish ultra-processed from processed foods is by consulting the list of ingredients that, by law, must appear on the labels of packaged foods that have more than one ingredient.

Ultra-processed foods are high in sugar, fat, sodium or contain sweeteners. The presence of substances of no or rare culinary use is unique to this type of food (invert sugar, fructose, corn syrup, gluten, soluble or insoluble fiber, maltodextrin, isolated soy protein, interesterified oil) and cosmetic food additives (colorants , flavorings, flavor enhancers, emulsifiers, thickeners, sweeteners).

It is essential to opt for water, milk and fruits instead of soft drinks, dairy drinks and stuffed cookies. Do not change culinary preparations such as broths, soups, salads, rice and beans for ultra-processed products such as “packaged soups”, “instant noodles”, ready-to-heat frozen dishes, sandwiches, cold cuts and sausages, industrialized mayonnaise and sauces, ready-to-eat mixes. pies. Prefer dessert fruits, dispensing with ultra-processed desserts.

For oral health maintenance, read more recommendations in the Food Guide for the Brazilian Population.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health