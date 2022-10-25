Seminar trains health professionals to use medication to treat Covid-19 — CMIO(Brazil)

The Ministry of Health promoted, this Monday (24), a seminar on Outpatient Treatment for Covid-19. On the occasion, Pasta presented video classes with guidance on the use of the antiviral nirmatrelvir/ritonavir to combat coronavirus infection in non-hospitalized and high-risk patients.

At the meeting, the functioning of the National Pharmaceutical Assistance Management System (e-SUS AF), to be made available for dispensing the drug, was discussed. The video classes are aimed at medical and pharmaceutical professionals who will prescribe and dispense the medication.

“I hope that this measure has the effect we want, which is to reduce hospitalization and death outcomes. For this to happen, we have to have qualified health professionals at the end”, said the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, during the seminar.

Nirmatrelvir/ritonavir will preferably be dispensed by the pharmacist, and the user must be informed that the drug is for individual and exclusive use by the patient who has undergone medical evaluation and received the prescription. Details on prescribing and dispensing the drug in the SUS are in the “Guide for the use of the antiviral nirmatrelvir/ritonavir in non-hospitalized and high-risk patients with Covid-19”, which will be available online.

The drug is recommended for:

Immunocompromised individuals aged 18 or over (according to the criteria used to prioritize vaccination for Covid-19);

Patients aged 65 years or older; to be administered within 5 days of the onset of symptoms.

The seminar was also an opportunity to present a talk show that addressed emergency authorization by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), incorporations, presentation of world cases, guide to treatment and course platform, package insert and drug interaction and pharmaceutical assistance.

NMV/r association

The drug, produced by Pfizer, was developed to be administered orally, up to five days from the onset of symptoms, after diagnosis confirmed with a reagent/detectable test for the coronavirus, either by rapid antigen testing (TR-Ag) or by molecular biology tests (RT-qPCR or LAMP). Another 50,000 units of the antiviral, ordered by the Ministry of Health, are expected to be delivered in early 2023, according to the laboratory’s forecast.

Nathan Victor

Ministry of Health