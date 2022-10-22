Roots and tubers should preferably be boiled or roasted — CMIO(Brazil)

The versatility of roots and tubers allows for various preparations, such as boiled, roasted, stewed or pureed. These foods are usually consumed as supplements along with rice, beans, vegetables and meats. In some regions of Brazil, cassava and sweet potato are consumed for breakfast, as bread substitutes.

Cassava is also consumed as a form of flour that accompanies fish, vegetables, açaí and other foods, in addition to being used as an ingredient in the preparation of mush, couscous, tutu, among others.

As they are a source of carbohydrates, these foods are capable of providing quick energy to our body, according to Mariana Melendez, nutritionist at the bariatric surgery outpatient clinic at the Regional Hospital of Asa Norte (HRAN), in Brasília/DF. “Today we know that no food group needs to be eliminated from a healthy diet and carbohydrates are part of this good, adequate and balanced diet”, she explains. Some varieties of roots and tubers are also sources of minerals and vitamins, such as potassium and vitamins A and C.

In preparation, it is important to use oil and salt sparingly and natural seasonings widely, including garlic, onion, pepper, parsley, parsley or chives. Roots and tubers should preferably be boiled or roasted. When fried, they absorb large amounts of oil or fat.

According to the “Food Guide for the Brazilian Population”, the concern with the hygienic-sanitary quality of food also involves the process of handling and preparation. Some precautions must be taken to reduce the risk of contamination:

wash your hands before handling food and avoid coughing or sneezing on them;

avoid consuming raw meat and eggs;

sanitize fruits and vegetables in running water and place them in a sodium hypochlorite solution;

keep food safe in packaging or containers.

Healthy eating

During the month of October, due to World Food Day, the Ministry of Health makes available a series of videos on eating habits at each stage of life, through its YouTube channel.

Revenues

To learn about recipes and ways of preparing fresh or minimally processed foods that value Brazilian food culture, access the publication “In the kitchen with fruits and vegetables”.

According to the Ministry of Health, valuing and encouraging the consumption of fruits and vegetables represents an important strategy for health promotion and adequate and healthy food, contributing to the improvement of the food and nutritional standard and to the reduction of Chronic Diseases. Non-Communicable (DCNT).

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health