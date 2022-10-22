Marcus Leon serves the Novo Gama (GO) community through the program — CMIO(Brazil)

“Being a doctor is saving lives. It’s caring, relieving pain and, above all, surrendering”, summarized Marcus Leon Gomes, a fellow doctor from the Doctors for Brazil Program in the municipality of Novo Gama (GO). For Cloves Sales, a patient at the local Basic Health Unit, the doctor’s work is essential for the community. “He IS an excellent doctor, who does the possible and the impossible for us. He is sensitive to the population. It is even difficult to explain why he is essential here,” he says.

Doctors for Brazil (MpB) was created with the aim of expanding the provision of medical services in places of difficult access and high vulnerability, in addition to encouraging training in family and community medicine, intensifying care with the population’s health.

Mr. Cloves believes that the presence of a doctor in the region makes people healthier. For the doctor Marcus, being able to accompany this population is like establishing bonds and offering long-term health. “Through the program I can make my career in medicine and continue in contact with the population, offering continuous care”, he highlights.

In total, more than 3,300 doctors were hired by the program and another 430 are in the final stages of hiring. In 2022 alone, two public notices were opened to call 2,500 new professionals, including scholarship holders and tutors. The goal is to reach 5,000 doctors hired by MpB by the end of the year.

SUS gateway

Currently, Primary Care in Brazil has more than 91 thousand doctors working through the Unified Health System (SUS).

Fran Martins

Ministry of Health