Federal Government presents actions to prevent and control breast cancer in Brazil — Português (Brasil)

As part of the mobilization during Pink October, the month to raise awareness and fight against breast cancer, the Federal Government held an event to reinforce actions to prevent and fight the disease, the main cause of death for women in Brazil. In 2022, it is estimated that about 66 thousand Brazilian women discovered breast cancer. The Ministry of Health, Ministry of Women, Family and Human Rights and Caixa Econômica Federal participated in the actions.

The Ministry of Health announced the expansion of access to breast reconstruction surgery in women diagnosed with breast cancer who underwent mastectomy by the Unified Health System. Hospitals will be qualified and ranked according to performance, based on technical criteria. In this way, health services that achieve better performance will receive more financial resources to expand access. The estimated budget impact is R$ 100 million.

Treatment begins at the Basic Health Unit (UBS), with a strategy defined for the target audience, as cancer is traceable, according to the secretary of Specialized Care at the Ministry of Health, Maíra Botelho. “Access to treatment is not just through drugs and chemotherapy. We want a well-informed population and trained health professionals at all levels of care,” she clarifies.

SUS offers comprehensive care, reception and care for women, from diagnosis to treatment of breast cancer. It is important to note that screening mammography is recommended periodically every two years for women between 50 and 69 years of age, the age group at greatest risk for developing breast cancer. In 2021 alone, more than 3.4 million mammograms were performed in SUS across the country.

Brazil has one of the largest public policies in the world in the fight against cancer, according to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga. “Even with all the investment, efficiency in primary care is fundamental, because preventing breast cancer is different from diagnosing it early. Performing physical activities, breastfeeding, controlling body weight and not consuming alcoholic beverages are basic prevention measures,” he says.

Early diagnosis saves lives and significantly increases the chances of cure. To reinforce and raise awareness of the importance of prevention, the Ministry of Health and Caixa Econômica Federal sign a Technical Cooperation Agreement to strengthen awareness and guidance for women. Information on preventing diseases such as breast and cervical cancer will be made available on the Caixa Tem app. The objective of this partnership is for the recommendations of health authorities to reach the target audience more quickly and effectively by cell phone.

Prevention

Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the female population in all regions of Brazil, except in the North region, where cervical cancer ranks first. The Federal Government has been promoting actions throughout Brazil, strengthening prevention and early diagnosis of the disease.

The disease usually manifests as an irregular, hard, painless lump. The skin of the breast may become red, with changes in the nipple and spontaneous outflow of fluid. According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), one in three cases of cancer can be cured if discovered early on. Several factors are related to breast cancer and the risk of developing the disease increases for women over 50 years old. Therefore, those aged between 50 and 69 should have a mammogram every two years.

Combating risk factors is also essential for prevention, such as sedentary lifestyle, obesity, alcohol consumption and overweight after menopause. According to INCA, only between 5% and 10% of cases are related to hereditary or genetic causes.

Ministry of Health