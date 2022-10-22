Osteoporosis is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the elderly — CMIO(Brazil)

Osteoporosis is a disease that is characterized by the progressive loss of bone mass, making bones weakened and predisposed to fractures. On this World Osteoporosis Day, the Ministry of Health warns that the complications of osteoporosis include chronic pain, depression, deformity, loss of independence and increased mortality. It is estimated that about 50% of women and 20% of men aged 50 and over will experience an osteoporotic fracture in their lifetime.

Approximately 5% of individuals who have a hip fracture die during hospital stay, 12% die within 3 months, and 20% die in the year following the fracture, according to US data. A study conducted in Rio de Janeiro, in public hospitals, revealed a mortality rate of 23.6% in the 3 months following femur fracture.

Other causes that can also favor the development of osteoporosis are:

Endocrine disorders, such as diabetes or hyperparathyroidism;

Calcium and/or vitamin D deficiency;

Sedentary lifestyle;

Menopause;

Inadequate food;

smoking;

Nervous anorexia;

Alcoholism;

Use of some types of medication;

Deficiency in hormone production.

In addition, some diseases can also increase the risk of developing osteoporosis, such as cancer, HIV, rheumatoid arthritis, hemophilia, kidney failure, and thalassemia.

For individuals at risk of developing osteoporosis, interventional measures should be adopted for prevention. People who already have low bone mineral density or fractures, treatment should be carried out in order to prevent further bone loss and thus reduce the risk of the first or second fracture. Osteoporosis treatment consists of non-drug and drug measures. Physical activity contributes to reducing the risk of fracture, increasing and preserving bone mass.

Symptoms that may arise as the disease progresses are:

Bone pain or tenderness;

Decrease in stature over time;

Pain in the lower back due to fractures of the bones of the spine;

Neck pain due to spinal bone fractures;

Bent or kyphotic posture.

Some tips can help prevent or control osteoporosis:

Ingesting calcium is essential for strengthening bones. Adopt a diet rich in foods with calcium (milk and dairy products such as yogurt and cheese). Doctors recommend two glasses of skim milk and a slice of white cheese a day;

Eat dark leafy vegetables such as broccoli, spinach and kale.

Avoid red meat, soda, coffee and salt;

Expose yourself to the sun moderately. The ultraviolet rays on the skin stimulate the production of vitamin D, essential for the absorption of calcium by the body. Just 20 to 30 minutes of sunshine a day, between 6 am and 11 am;

Do not smoke and avoid excessive consumption of alcohol;

Regardless of age, start an exercise program (it can be walking or weight training, for example). Among other advantages, it helps to strengthen muscles, improve balance and reflexes, preventing falls;

Women who have gone through menopause should see a doctor to begin special treatment. From 45 years of age, they must undergo a bone densitometry test;

Obstacles such as furniture, loose rugs and poor lighting can facilitate falls and, consequently, cause fractures in people with osteoporosis.

Learn how to make your home safer to prevent falls:

In bed, it is important that the person sitting is able to support the feet on the floor, thus avoiding postural hypotension (dizziness);

The bedside table should be 10 cm higher than the bed and have rounded edges. If possible, fix it to the floor or wall, preventing it from moving if the person needs to lean on it;

Whenever possible, install light switches near the bed, or adopt a lamp;

Prefer non-slip floors for wet areas (such as shower stalls and hallways);

Avoid loose rugs and prefer rubber and non-slip ones;

The handrail of the stairs must have an average height of 80 cm and the steps of the stairs must be marked with non-slip tapes.

Ministry of Health